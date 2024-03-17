SBI Clerk Result 2024: Where, how to check Junior Associate Mains results

The State Bank of India will announce the results of the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Mains examination (called SBI Clerk Mains 2024) in due course of time. The exam was held on February 25 and March 4 and results will be declared next. When released, candidates can download the SBI Clerk Mains scorecards from the bank's careers page: sbi.co.in/web/careers.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Unlike other recruitment examinations of banks, the SBI will not release the answer key of the SBI Clerk Mains examination ahead of the results. Coaching institutes and other online learning platforms may post unofficial answer keys.

When released, candidates can download the SBI Clerk Mains scorecards from the bank's careers page: sbi.co.in/web/careers.

There will be no official announcement of the SBI Clerk Mains result date and time beforehand. Candidates must visit the website on a regular basis for updates.

They are also advised to track emails and SMS sent to the registered phone numbers and email addresses, as the bank may communicate important updates with the aspirants through these platforms.

The SBI conducted its preliminary examination for Clerk recruitment 2024 on January 5, 6, 11 and 12.

SBI Clerk Prelims results were announced in February, and call letters for the Mains examination were issued to selected candidates a few days later.

When declared, candidates can download their SBI Clerk results by following the steps mentioned below:

How to download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024

Go to the bank's official website, sbi.co.in.

Find and open the careers page.

Now, click on the Join SBI tab.

Open the current openings section.

Open the ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’ tab.

The link to download SBI Clerk Mains scorecards will be displayed. Open it.

Login by entering the required information.

Check and download your SBI Clerk Mains result.

The SBI is conducting this recruitment drive for 8,283 Junior Associate vacancies in the bank. Check the official website for more details.

