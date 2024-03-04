The State Bank of India conducted the second day of its Mains examination for Junior Associate-Customer Support and Sales (SBI Clerk Mains 2024) today, March 4. The first day of the examinations took place on February 25. SBI Clerk Mains 2024 over, what happens next?(REUTERS)

As seen in the past, the bank is not expected to release any answer key of the SBI Clerk Mains examination. Unofficial answer keys may be posted by coaching institutes and other online learning platforms.

SBI will announce results of the examination next. Scorecards of candidates will be released through the careers portal of the bank: sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The bank does not provide any prior information regarding the exact date and time for announcement of its recruitment examinations. Therefore, it is essential that candidates check the examination website and their registered mobile numbers, e-mail addresses on a regular basis to receive any updates shared by the SBI.

The Preliminary examination of SBI Clerk recruitment 2024 was held on January 5, 6, 11 and 12. Results of the test was announced in February and call letters for the Mains examination were issued to selected candidates.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Mains result 2024

Go to the bank's website, sbi.co.in and then to the careers portal.

Click on the Join SBI tab and then on current openings.

Open the ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’ tab and click on the scorecard download link for the Mains examination.

Login by entering the required information.

Check and download your result.

This SBI recruitment drive will fill a total of 8,283 Junior Associate vacancies in the bank.