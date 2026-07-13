WBJEE Counselling 2026: Round 2 registration, choice filling to begin today, seat allotment result on July 21
WBJEE Counselling 2026 round 2 registration and choice filling will begin today, July 13. Candidates can submit their choices till July 17; allotment on July 21
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the second phase of registration and choice filling for WBJEE Counselling 2026 on July 13, 2026. Then the eligible candidates will be able to register themselves and fill up their choice of colleges and courses on the official counselling website till July 17, 2026.
The second phase of the counselling process is meant for candidates who could not secure a seat during the first phase, those who could not confirm their allotted seats, and those who want to join a new college or course.
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As per the timetable given by the board, the students are advised to go through their college and course preferences thoroughly before finalizing them. The process of seat allocation will depend on the candidate's merit position, category, reservation, thenumber of seats available, and preferences made during the counselling session. The result of round two seat allotment will be declared on 21st July 2026.
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Students who have been given seats in the second round must pay for their seats by the prescribed deadline. The students must also report to their allocated institutions to verify their documents and complete other admission formalities. The dates, as per the schedule provided by the institution, are from 21st July 2026 to 23rd July 2026. The students have also been asked to check the websites of their allocated institutions for specific guidelines on admissions.
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Counselling shall be proceed to the third round, registration and choice filling for which is scheduled from July 24 to July 26, 2026. The Round 3 seat allotment results shall be declared on July 28, 2026. Candidates who get seat allocations in the third round will have to make the last payment for seat acceptance and complete the document verification and admission procedures at their allotted institutes from July 28 to July 30, 2026.
Candidates have been instructed to prepare all the documents required well in advance so that the admission process proceeds without any problem. Academic qualification documents, identity proof, and category certificates, wherever applicable, should be prepared before proceeding to the allotted institute.
WBJEE Counselling 2026: Steps to Register for Round 2
Step 1: Go to the official website of WBJEE counselling.
Step 2: Login to the website using the necessary credentials.
Step 3: Register for Round 2 if required.
Step 4: Enter or update the preferences for colleges and courses.
Step 5: Ensure that all the choices made are correct.
Step 6: save the preferences before the last date for registration, i.e., July 17, 2026.
Step 7: Take a copy of all the preferences for future reference.
Step 8: Check the results of seat allotment for Round 2, which is expected to be released on July 21, 2026.
In case a new seat is allotted, pay the fees and report to the allotted institution on July 21 to 23, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
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