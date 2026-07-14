Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has declared Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2026 declared at mahahsscboard.in, direct link here (HT)

The Secondary School Certificate (Std. 10) supplementary examination was held from June 16 to June 30, 2026 and Higher Secondary Certificate (Std. 12) supplementary examination was held from June 16 to June 8, 2026. The exam was held by the nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education—namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

Direct link to check Maharashtra SSC Supply Result 2026

Direct link to check Maharashtra HSC Supply Result 2026

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2026: How to check Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For verification of marks and photocopies of answer sheets, revaluation, the facility will be available from July 15 to July 24, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.