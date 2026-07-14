Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, HPCL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HPCL at hindustanpetroleum.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 358 posts in the organisation. HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration for 358 posts begins tomorrow, details here

The registration process will begin on July 15 and will end on July 31, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Specialist Officer posts at idbi.bank.in, notice here

Eligibility Criteria The candidates who want to apply should have completed engineering graduation in (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation) with 60% aggregate marks of all semesters/ years for UR/OBC-NC and 50% for SC/STPwBD candidates.

The age limit should be between 18 to 25 years as on July 31, 2026.

Engineering Graduates in Civil/Mechanical/ Electrical/ Instrumentation streams who have completed Engineering Graduation on or after 01-09-2023 are eligible to apply. Candidates who have completed engineering prior to 01-09-2023 are not eligible for apprenticeship training.

North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1853 posts at rrcpryj.org, details here

Selection Process The selection process will comprise of screening of the applications. The applications will be screened based on the merit percentage (marks) according to eligibility criteria and prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trade and the number of training slots notified in the advertisement.

A merit list will be prepared based on the candidates reported for document verification process and found suitable as per the eligibility.

Stipend Candidates selected as Graduate Apprentice Trainee (Engineering) shall be paid monthly stipend of 25000/- ( ₹20,500 will be paid by HPCL & ₹4500 will be directly paid to apprentices by GOI as per DBT scheme).

Detailed Notification Here