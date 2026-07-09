North Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, Prayagraj at rrcpryj.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 1853 posts in the organisation. North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1853 posts at rrcpryj.org, details here (PTI file.)

The registration process commenced on July 8 and will end on August 7, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognised Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognised by Government of India.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Female applicants. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as part of online application process.

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Selection Process Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for document/ certificate verification to the extent of 1.5 times of the notified vacancies.

The final merit list will be prepared Unit-wise, trade-wise and community-wise, equal to the number of slots, in the descending order of percentage of average weightage marks obtained by the candidate.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRC, Prayagraj.

Detailed Notification Here