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    IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Specialist Officer posts at idbi.bank.in, notice here

    IDBI Bank will recruit for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at idbi.bank.in. The registration process will begin on July 14. 

    Published on: Jul 10, 2026, 16:36:17 IST
    Edited by Papri Chanda
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    IDBI Bank has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbi.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 31 posts in the organisation.

    IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Specialist Officer posts at idbi.bank.in, notice here (Mint)
    IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Specialist Officer posts at idbi.bank.in, notice here (Mint)

    The registration process will open on July 14 and will close on July 26, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 750 posts at iob.bank.in, direct link to register here

    Functional Area and number of vacancies

    1. Audit – Information System (IS): 10 posts

    2. Infrastructure Management Department (IMD)- Premises: 8 posts

    3. Legal: 9 posts

    4. Security Officer: 4 posts

    Eligibility Criteria

    The eligibility criteria includes educational qualification and age limit which can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

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    Selection Process

    The selection process will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience, etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form.

    The venue, time and date for selection process will be informed to the shortlisted candidates through call letter on/ to Registered Email/SMS. Request for change of center/date/time, etc. shall not be entertained.

    The selection process shall comprise of Document Verification (DV), Group Discussion (GD) and / or Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). Fitness of the candidates after PRMT would be based on the prevailing guidelines of the Bank.

    Application Fee

    The application fee is 250/- for SC/ST/PWD category and 1050/- for General, EWS and OBC category. Payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking/ Wallets. Bank Transaction charges / convenience charges or any other charges applicable for Online Payment of Application fees/Intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IDBI Bank.

    Detailed Notification Here

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    Home/Education/Employment News/IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Apply For Specialist Officer Posts At Idbi.bank.in, Notice Here
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