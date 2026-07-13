Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the government has decided to develop Government Colleges as Model Sanskriti Colleges as part of its aim to make Haryana a global destination for higher education. Government colleges being developed as Model Sanskriti Colleges: Haryana CM

He said so far, 22 Model Sanskriti Colleges have been established. The Government's objective is to ensure that every youth in the state has access to quality higher education close to home.

The Chief Minister was addressing a function at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, on Sunday. He said that providing skill-based education for human capital development is one of the Government's foremost priorities. Accordingly, Haryana is preparing its youth for emerging sectors of the future such as artificial intelligence, green technologies, the semiconductor ecosystem, cyber security, data analytics and robotics.

Delhi DoE announces CAT-II admissions for Classes 10 and 12; applications begin July 10, test on August 1 According to a release, he said that the Government is committed to providing world-class education and infrastructure to the youth of the state. Therefore, it has introduced a Startup Policy and several skill development initiatives. He said that the true spirit of higher education lies in research and innovation. Keeping this in view, the Haryana State Research Fund with an allocation of ₹20 crore was established last year. During 2025-26, more than 350 research proposals were received from teachers and students across the state, of which nearly 90 have been shortlisted. He announced that an additional ₹20 crore has also been provided for the fund in the current financial year.

The Chief Minister said that along with education, the Government is placing equal emphasis on the skill development of youth. In line with present-day requirements, education from school to university level has been integrated with skill development. Effective initiatives have been taken, including implementation of the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) in schools, the PAHAL Scheme in colleges, incubation centres in universities and signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industries for skill training in technical institutions according to industry requirements. Under the Haryana Skill Development Mission, more than 1.56 lakh youth have received skill training, enabling them to become self-reliant.

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The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹7.58 crore. These included the foundation stone of a girls' hostel to be constructed at a cost of ₹6 crore, the inauguration of the Nursing Department building constructed at a cost of ₹1.40 crore to strengthen healthcare services and medical education, and the inauguration of the Khejarli Mahabalidan Smriti Shilp and Mata Amrita Devi Circle built at a cost of ₹18 lakh. He also announced that the Nursing Block would be named after Chaudhary Bhajan Lal.