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    Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check here

    Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check the results is given here. 

    Updated on: Jul 13, 2026, 09:47:55 IST
    Edited by Papri Chanda
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    The Indian Army has declared the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Entrance Examination can check the results on the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

    Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check here
    Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check here

    The Common Entrance Exam was held from June 1 to June 16, 2026. The test was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.

    RSSB Patwari Result 2026 declared; merit list and cut-off released for 3,705 Patwari posts, check details here

    The exam was an objective-type exam taken using multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates needed to attempt 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours, as per the application category.

    Direct link to check Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026

    Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: How to check

    To check the Agniveer result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

    2. Click on the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 link available on the home page.

    3. Enter your login details.

    4. Submit and check the result.

    ICMAI June Foundation Result 2026 released at eicmai.in, direct link and list of toppers here

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Army.

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