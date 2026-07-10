Delhi DoE announces CAT-II admissions for Classes 10 and 12; applications begin July 10, test on August 1
Delhi DoE has started the second admission cycle for Classes 10 and 12. Applications will be accepted from July 10 to 25, and CAT-II will be held on August 1
The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, has started the second round of non-plan admissions for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2026-27 academic session through the Common Admission Test-II (CAT-II). This additional admission cycle has been introduced to give another opportunity to students who were unable to apply during the first round of admissions.
Admissions under CAT-II will be offered in government schools run by the Directorate of Education. However, admissions will not be available in CM Shri Schools, Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSEs) and Schools of Excellence (SoEs). The facility is open only to students who are residents of Delhi.
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As per the schedule released by the Directorate, application forms will be available from July 10, 2026, and students can submit their completed forms until July 25, 2026. After receiving the applications, Heads of Schools (HoSs) have been directed to send eligible applications to the concerned District Deputy Director of Education (DDE) by July 27 for the issue of admit cards.
Admit cards will be distributed on July 30, 2026, at the schools where candidates submit their application forms. The Common Admission Test-II (CAT-II) will be conducted on August 1, 2026, from 10 am to 12 noon. The results of the examination will be announced on August 5, 2026, at 12 noon. The last date for submitting admission files to the District DDE for approval and generation of student IDs has been fixed as August 31, 2026.
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Separate eligibility criteria have been prescribed for Classes 10 and 12. Students seeking admission to Class 10 must have passed Class 9 as regular students from a recognised school during the 2025-26 academic session. For admission to Class 12, applicants should have passed Class 11 as regular students from a recognised school during the same session and must meet the minimum marks requirement for the stream in which they are seeking admission. Relaxation in marks has also been provided for eligible reserved category candidates and specially abled students in accordance with the prescribed rules.
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The CAT-II examination will consist of multiple-choice questions. Students applying for Class 10 will be tested in English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. Candidates seeking admission to Class 12 will have to appear for stream-specific subject papers. To qualify, students will need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Schools will be allotted by the concerned District DDE based on seat availability, subject requirements and the student's place of residence.
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