Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New NEET PG exam dates to be announced shortly: NBE chief to IMA

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 27, 2024 07:30 PM IST

NBE chief Dr Abhijat Sheth assured that the new exam dates will be announced very shortly, informed IMA in its press release.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) in an official press release informed that the representatives met the President of the National Board of Examination to convey the difficulties of the NEET PG aspirants after the exam was cancelled.

Dr Anilkumar J Nayak apprised the NBE chief of the situation and expressed IMA's demand to announce the date for NEET PG as early as possible. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)
Dr Anilkumar J Nayak apprised the NBE chief of the situation and expressed IMA's demand to announce the date for NEET PG as early as possible. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

According to the official press release, Dr Anilkumar J Nayak, Honorary Secretary General of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) met with Dr Abhijat Sheth, President of the National Board of Examination and conveyed the difficulties, anxiety and expectations of NEET PG aspirants.

Also Read: NEET PG 2024: Close review meeting held between NBE, Health Ministry officials

“Unlike NEET UG aspirants those appearing for NEET PG examination are full-fledged doctors either at work in the hospitals or studying intensively under several coaching centres. The disruption in NEET PG not only affects the doctors and their services but also dislocates patient care at several centres,” mentioned the official press release.

Dr Anilkumar J Nayak apprised the NBE chief of the situation and expressed IMA's demand to announce the date for NEET PG as early as possible. NBE chief Dr Abhijat Sheth assured that the new exam dates will be announced very shortly, informed IMA in its press release.

Also Read: Opposition to bring adjournment motions on NEET in both houses of parliament

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / New NEET PG exam dates to be announced shortly: NBE chief to IMA
