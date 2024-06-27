New NEET PG exam dates to be announced shortly: NBE chief to IMA

Indian Medical Association (IMA) in an official press release informed that the representatives met the President of the National Board of Examination to convey the difficulties of the NEET PG aspirants after the exam was cancelled. Dr Anilkumar J Nayak apprised the NBE chief of the situation and expressed IMA's demand to announce the date for NEET PG as early as possible. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

According to the official press release, Dr Anilkumar J Nayak, Honorary Secretary General of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) met with Dr Abhijat Sheth, President of the National Board of Examination and conveyed the difficulties, anxiety and expectations of NEET PG aspirants.

“Unlike NEET UG aspirants those appearing for NEET PG examination are full-fledged doctors either at work in the hospitals or studying intensively under several coaching centres. The disruption in NEET PG not only affects the doctors and their services but also dislocates patient care at several centres,” mentioned the official press release.

Dr Anilkumar J Nayak apprised the NBE chief of the situation and expressed IMA's demand to announce the date for NEET PG as early as possible. NBE chief Dr Abhijat Sheth assured that the new exam dates will be announced very shortly, informed IMA in its press release.

