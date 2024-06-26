NEET PG 2024: Close review meeting held between NBE, Health Ministry officials

The NEET-PG 2024 examination that was supposed to be held on June 23 has been postponed after the inputs were received by the government. Close review meeting held between officials of NBEMS, Union Health Ministry on NEET-PG 2024, says NBEMS official (Hindustan Times/For representation)

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Dr Abhijat Sheth, Director, NBEMS said that a meeting was held between the officials of the Union Health Ministry and the National Board of Examination to assess the whole situation and input received by the government before postponing the examination.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

"It was mainly related to the review of the processes for computer-based examination and a lot of inputs has been received by the government and a lot of directions has been given by the government to the examination body and the TCS," he added.

In technical support, more than 40 IT professionals were supposed to present to monitor closely any IT-related issues to resolve them on the spot. The National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) examination is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

"We certainly work closely to ensure that any even minor shortcomings are there, we will make sure that they are taken care of," Dr Sheth said

He further ensured students and their families that NBEMS takes support from all security agencies, including CBI, to conduct examinations.

"We must ensure the student community and the family of the students that at every stage of this examination particularly sensitive process of conducting examinations in all centres. We take the help of the security agencies, state security agencies central security agencies like CBI and Crime branch and make sure that adequate securities are in place to ensure that the examination process," said the director of NBEMS.