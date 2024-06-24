Viral: Woman expresses anger over cancelled NEET-PG exam, says 'you have the audacity to...'

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the NEET-PG entrance examination, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 23, has been postponed. This decision came amid the controversy of the NEET-UG exam, where students were given grace marks. The ministry said that due to the "recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination". The woman's word resonated with many people. (X/@SidKeVichaar)

Numerous aspirants have now voiced their anger with the centre over exam cancellation on social media. Amid this, a video of a woman expressing her frustration with this decision went viral. Her words have resonated with many.

"I just found that the NEET-PG examination that was supposed to be conducted tomorrow at 9.30 am just got postponed, and the circular for postponement was released just 15 minutes ago. That means it was less than 12 hours before the actual paper was supposed to be conducted. Are the people in the Ministry of Education eligible to make such decisions? Are they even eligible to be in a position of power and change and make policies that will ruin people's lives like this?" said the woman in the video. (Also Read: 48% of 1,563 students who got grace marks skip NEET-UG retest)

She further added, "What point are you trying to prove here? These are doctors. These are not small kids. They are writing an exam to stay in this very country that you are ruining with your policies. And then you have the audacity to ask why everybody is leaving the country!"

This post was shared on June 23 by X user @SidKeVichaar. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

An individual wrote, "That's why education matters. But most of the youths, I hate politics. No, dear, you need to talk about politics. Only social science students are not meant for it; if engineers and doctors start commenting about policies, India will be the best democracy in the world. Mother of democracy has a long way to go."

Another X user Rani added, "She said it very well. The frustration is building up, and I don't know when the government is going to open its eyes. Pathetic system all over now."

"It's a sign to wake up, there should be no compromises with education and this should be the biggest in deciding our political leaders," commented a third.

Someone else said, "I agree with her."