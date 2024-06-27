 Opposition to bring adjournment motions on NEET in both houses of parliament | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Opposition to bring adjournment motions on NEET in both houses of parliament

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2024 07:05 PM IST

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is under fire from the opposition over allegations of irregularities in examinations

The opposition INDIA alliance on Thursday said it will bring adjournment motions on NEET row in both houses of Parliament on Friday. The decision was taken at the meeting of INDIA alliance parties at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The opposition will raise issues on NEET, inflation, unemployment, alleged misuse of CBI, ED, and the governor's office during debate on President Droupadi Murmu's address.  The Opposition members will assemble at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the INDIA bloc meeting.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the INDIA bloc meeting.

“Several issues were discussed today in the meeting...There will be a debate on all the issues in the Parliament whether the President's address or the election of the speaker,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said after the meeting.

DMK MP T Siva told ANI," We will give notices (in Parliament) on the NEET issue tomorrow."

ALSO READ: NEET row: Cong students' wing NSUI's members storm NTA office in Delhi, demand closure of exam body

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is under fire from the opposition over allegations of irregularities in medical examination NEET and cancellations of UGC-NET, CSIR UGC-NET and NEET-PG examinations. 

ALSO READ: NEET-UGC NET exam controversy: A timeline of events so far

President Droupadi Murmu in her address to joint session of parliament said the government is committed to fair investigation.

“Whether it is competitive examinations or government recruitment, there should be no reason for any hindrance. This process requires complete transparency and probity. Regarding the recent instances of paper leak in some examinations, my government is committed to a fair investigation and ensuring strict punishment to the culprits,” the President had said.

Responding to the President's address, Kharge had said,"Modi Government cannot run away from its responsibility by just simply saying that 'we should rise above partisan politics'. The youth is demanding justice. Union Education Minister will have to take responsibility for this. Every second youth in the country is unemployed, and no concrete policy to eliminate unemployment has emerged from this speech."

Opposition to bring adjournment motions on NEET in both houses of parliament
