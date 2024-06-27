Cases of paper leaks being probed at highest level: President Murmu amid NEET row

In her first address to both Houses of Parliament this term, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, said the government is fully committed to investigating the cases of paper leaks and irregularities in exams. President Murmu said that the government is working towards ensuring peace and stability in the Northeast. (PTI photo)

The controversy over the NEET exam paper leaks was mentioned in the President’s speech amid an uproar over the paper leak row in the past few weeks.

Addressing the 18th Lok Sabha, the president said her government is working to create an environment to enable youth of the country dream big and achieve them.

“If due to any reason there is obstruction in examinations it is not appropriate. Sanctity, transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations,” she said.

“My government is working towards rectifying the functioning of the agency responsible for conducting the examination (National Testing Agency) along with improving the processes involved in the conduction of the exam,” she added.

President Murmu said that the government is working towards ensuring peace and stability in the Northeast.

“In the last 10 years, many old conflicts have been resolved, many agreements have been made. The government is working to repeal AFSPA in a phased manner in disturbed areas through development,” she added.

Speaking on the upcoming Union Budget, the date of which is yet to be decided, she said that many historic steps will be seen in this budget.

“In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government’s far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget,” President Murmu added.

The President said that the government is working towards making India the third largest economy.

“The resolve to Reform, Perform and Transform has made India the fastest-growing economy in the world today. In 10 years, India has risen from the 11th largest economy to the fifth largest. From the year 2021 to the year 2024, India has grown at an average rate of 8 per cent,” she said.