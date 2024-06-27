President Droupadi Murmu mentions NEET row, Emergency in address to Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, while addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament, referred to the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG-2024) and also spoke about the Emergency imposed by the then Congress government. President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi(PTI)

According to the President, the ongoing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the NEET paper leak case will “fix accountability”.

“Cases of paper leaks and irregularities in exams being probed at high level…Sanctity and transparency is a must in government recruitments and examinations,” the President said.

Referring to the ongoing politics over the NEET row, President Murmu said that everyone needs to “rise above partisan politics”.

On the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977, President Murmu said that it was the “biggest” and “darkest” chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution.

Shortly before her address, the President was welcomed at the Parliament building by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with an official carrying the 'Sengol', adopted as a cultural symbol by the government.