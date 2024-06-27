NEET: CBI questions school principal; 2 accused sent to 3-day remand | 10 points

A special team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday questioned a principal of the Oasis school in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, who was the district coordinator of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG-2024) examination, amid its probe into the exam's alleged irregularities. Along with the principal, a few other staff members of the school were also quizzed at the CCL guest house at Charhi, a town in the Hazaribagh district.

A CBI team exiting the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) office in Patna in NEET paper leak case. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)