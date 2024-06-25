NEET-UG: Who's Sanjiv Mukhia, the alleged 'kingpin'? What's his link with NDA?

Sanjiv Mukhia's name has come up in the investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak in Bihar. The opposition has accused him of being closely associated with the ruling NDA and playing a significant role in the scandal. Bihar police describe Mukhia as a central figure in a gang that operates across states to manipulate competitive exams for profit. He is the only person named in the FIR who has not yet been arrested. Economic Offences Unit officials leave with the accused arrested in the NEET paper leak case, in Patna, on Sunday. Sanjiv Mukhia is still absconding. (PTI)

On Monday, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) shared photos linking arrested Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar, reportedly connected to Sanjiv Mukhia, along with Mukhia's family, with leaders of the ruling NDA, demanding a thorough investigation.

Patna police have arrested several people, including candidates who appeared for the NEET exam. Among them are Anurag Yadav, Sikandar Yadavendu (Anurag's uncle), and the two others named Nitish and Anand.

Earlier, Bihar's deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that Sikander Yadvendu, a junior engineer at Danapur town council and a suspect in the NEET "paper leak," has links to officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Who’s Sanjiv Mukhia?

• Sanjiv Singh, also known as Sanjiv Mukhia, resides in Nagarnausa village, Nalanda district, Bihar.

• The 53-year-old is posted as a technical assistant at Nalanda college.

• Sanjeev acquired the title 'Mukhia' after his wife, Mamta Devi, was elected as the chief ('Mukhia') of Bhuthakhar Panchayat, reported First Post.

• Mamta Devi contested the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from the Harnaut seat on a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ticket, which was part of the then-united LJP, the report added.

• He was arrested by the Uttarakhand police in 2016 on charges of leaking the NEET paper. He spent 14 months in Nainital jail, and was released on bail in 2018.

• His son, Shiv Kumar, is currently in Beur jail, arrested from Ujjain for the alleged leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Examination in April 2024.

The CBI has taken charge of the NEET-UG paper leak case from Bihar's Economic Offences Unit (EOU). A team of CBI officials, including a DIG and deputy SP, arrived in Patna from Delhi to gather evidence. They met with EOU officials and visited Shastri Nagar Police Station, where the initial case was filed on May 5.