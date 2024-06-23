 NEET-UG: 750 out of 1,563 students skip re-test, reveals NTA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
NEET-UG: 750 out of 1,563 students skip re-test, reveals NTA

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2024 07:10 PM IST

About 813 candidates appeared for the re-test, which took place across centres in Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Meghalaya.

At least 750 of the 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks in NEET-UG skipped the re-test on Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

Image for representation.(Getty)
Image for representation.(Getty)

About 813 candidates appeared for the re-test, which took place across centres in Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Meghalaya.

The re-test for the medical entrance exam was conducted after the National Testing Agency withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for loss of time due to delay in start of examination at six centres.

Six students scored perfect 720 marks along with 61 others, which led to allegations of inflation of marks.

News / India News / NEET-UG: 750 out of 1,563 students skip re-test, reveals NTA
Follow Us On