NEET Row Live Updates: PG exam postponed; UG retest at 7 centres to be held today

NEET Row Live Updates: Students from various student organizations protest outside the Ministry of Education over the issues of NEET exam at Central Secretariat in New Delhi. (File)

NEET Row Live Updates: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Examination, initially set for today, June 23, has been postponed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The rescheduled date will be announced soon. Additionally, the Ministry of Education has handed over the investigation of “irregularities” in the NEET Undergraduate (UG) Examination 2024 to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough probe....Read More

Find the latest developments here

- The Centre removed Subodh Kumar Singh from his role as Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and placed him on “compulsory wait” in the Department of Personnel and Training.

- This decision follows rising controversy regarding alleged exam “irregularities”. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional responsibilities as the Director General of NTA under the Ministry of Education.

- The Ministry of Education has formed a high-level expert committee to recommend reforms in the examination process, data security improvements, and NTA operations. The seven-member committee, led by former ISRO chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, is expected to submit its report within two months.

- A stringent law has been enacted by the Centre to address “malpractice and irregularities” in competitive exams. Penalties include up to 10 years of imprisonment and fines up to ₹1 crore.

What exams under NTA have been affected so far?

NEET-PG 2024: The centre has postponed the exam, initially scheduled for today. A new date will be announced as soon as possible.

CSIR-UGC-NET 2024: Originally set for June 25 and 27, this exam has been postponed by the NTA due to "unavoidable circumstances" and "logistic issues." The new date has yet to be announced.

NET-UGC 2024: The Centre cancelled this exam, which was held on June 18, following reports of compromised exam integrity. A new exam date will be announced soon.

NEET-UG 2024: Controversy arose over grace marks awarded to students to compensate for lost time at six centres during the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The Centre later informed the Supreme Court that these grace marks would be scrapped and offered 1,563 affected students the option of a retest.

What is the NEET-UG row?

- For weeks, thousands of students across India protested, demanding justice over allegations of paper leaks, inflated scores, and arbitrary grace marks.

- The NEET-UG examination took place on May 5 at 4,750 centres, with approximately 24 lakh candidates participating.

- The results, initially expected on June 14, were announced earlier on June 4.

- An unprecedented 67 students scored a perfect 720, six of whom were from a single centre in Faridabad, Haryana, which raised suspicions of irregularities.