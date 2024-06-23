NEET Row Live Updates: PG exam postponed; UG retest at 7 centres to be held today
NEET Row Live Updates: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Examination, initially set for today, June 23, has been postponed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The rescheduled date will be announced soon. Additionally, the Ministry of Education has handed over the investigation of “irregularities” in the NEET Undergraduate (UG) Examination 2024 to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough probe....Read More
- The Centre removed Subodh Kumar Singh from his role as Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and placed him on “compulsory wait” in the Department of Personnel and Training.
- This decision follows rising controversy regarding alleged exam “irregularities”. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional responsibilities as the Director General of NTA under the Ministry of Education.
- The Ministry of Education has formed a high-level expert committee to recommend reforms in the examination process, data security improvements, and NTA operations. The seven-member committee, led by former ISRO chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, is expected to submit its report within two months.
- A stringent law has been enacted by the Centre to address “malpractice and irregularities” in competitive exams. Penalties include up to 10 years of imprisonment and fines up to ₹1 crore.
What exams under NTA have been affected so far?
NEET-PG 2024: The centre has postponed the exam, initially scheduled for today. A new date will be announced as soon as possible.
CSIR-UGC-NET 2024: Originally set for June 25 and 27, this exam has been postponed by the NTA due to "unavoidable circumstances" and "logistic issues." The new date has yet to be announced.
NET-UGC 2024: The Centre cancelled this exam, which was held on June 18, following reports of compromised exam integrity. A new exam date will be announced soon.
NEET-UG 2024: Controversy arose over grace marks awarded to students to compensate for lost time at six centres during the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The Centre later informed the Supreme Court that these grace marks would be scrapped and offered 1,563 affected students the option of a retest.
What is the NEET-UG row?
- For weeks, thousands of students across India protested, demanding justice over allegations of paper leaks, inflated scores, and arbitrary grace marks.
- The NEET-UG examination took place on May 5 at 4,750 centres, with approximately 24 lakh candidates participating.
- The results, initially expected on June 14, were announced earlier on June 4.
- An unprecedented 67 students scored a perfect 720, six of whom were from a single centre in Faridabad, Haryana, which raised suspicions of irregularities.
NEET Row Live Updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey says ‘Dharmendra Pradhan should resign’
NEET Row Live Updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey called for the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to the postponement of the NEET-PG examination. Dubey stated that the government must overhaul the entire system and remove incompetent officials.
In the midst of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, the Centre postponed the NEET-PG exam, which was scheduled for today. The new date has yet to be announced.
NEET Row Live Updates: Ministry of Education forms 7-member committee
NEET Row Live Updates: The Ministry of Education has announced the formation of a high-level expert committee tasked with recommending reforms for the examination process, enhancing data security protocols, and improving the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
This seven-member committee, chaired by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, is expected to submit its report to the ministry within the next two months.
“In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of National Testing Agency,” the ministry said.
NEET Row Live Updates: CBI to investigate NEET-UG ‘paper leak’ case
NEET Row Live Updates: The Ministry of Education has assigned the investigation of alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination 2024 to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough inquiry.
The Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU), currently investigating the NEET-UG paper leak case, detained six individuals, including a prime suspect named Chintu from Deoghar, and brought them to Patna for interrogation on Saturday.
To date, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak case in Bihar.
Significantly, EOU investigations have uncovered that the NEET question paper leak originated from a centre in Hajaribagh (Jharkhand). According to sources, on May 4, one day before the NEET examination, a culprit sent the leaked question paper to Chintu via cell phone.
NEET Row Live Updates: ‘Shuffling bureaucrats is no solution,’ says Cong chief Kharge
NEET Row Live Updates: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that merely reshuffling bureaucrats does not address the "endemic problem" within the education system, which he claims has been "rotted by the Bharatiya Janata Party."
He further alleged that in the NEET scam, responsibility lies with the top-level officials of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
In response to the opposition's protests over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examination paper leaks, National Testing Agency (NTA) chief Subodh Kumar was replaced by PK Kharola, the current Chairman and Managing Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)
NEET Row Live Updates: PG exam postponed amidst UG ‘paper leak’ chaos under NTA
NEET Row Live Updates: In a fourth exam impacted in recent days under the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NEET-PG scheduled for today has been postponed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The new date will be announced at the “earliest.”
The ministry cancelled the PG exam the night before the scheduled date as a “precautionary measure” in response to recent allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive exams.