'Narendra Modi completely helpless’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over NEET-PG

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the central government over the postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 examination, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia. He also claimed that the BJP government is the biggest threat to the future of students. Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

"Now NEET PG is also postponed! This is another unfortunate example of the ruined education system under the rule of Narendra Modi," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X in Hindi.

He called the BJP-led government at the Centre "incompetent".

"Now it is clear - Modi, who used to silently watch the spectacle every time, is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia. Narendra Modi's incompetent government is the biggest threat to the future of students - we must save the future of the country from it," he added.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) examination, which was scheduled on Sunday. The ministry said that a fresh date for the examination will be announced soon.

"Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students," the ministry's statement read.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the medical entrance exams, is facing criticism over the alleged irregularities over the conduct of the exams. A high-level committee has been formed by the Centre to suggest reforms in the examination procedure. The seven-member panel will be headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan.

The Centre also shunted NTA director general Subodh Singh and handed over the probe into irregularities in NEET-UG to the CBI.

(With inputs from ANI)