NEET PG 2024 postponed as ‘precautionary measure’, Health Ministry issues notice

NEET PG 2024 Postponed: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding major entrance examinations in the country, the centre on Saturday postponed NEET PG 2024, which was supposed to be held on Sunday (June 23) for admission to postgraduate medical courses. NEET PG 2024, which was scheduled for June 23, has been postponed(HT File Photo)

NEET PG is the national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate courses at all medical colleges across the country.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) announced that the NEET PG exam has been deferred as a “precautionary measure” considering recent allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.

A new date for the examination will be announced soon, the ministry said.

"Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process,” it added.

This is the second national-level entrance examination to be postponed in June. On Friday, the National Testing Agency announced that the CSIR-UGC joint NET had been deferred due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

Earlier this week, another entrance exam conducted by the NTA—UGC NET June 2024—was cancelled on suspicion that the integrity of the examination might have been compromised. Later, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed that the test was cancelled after it was revealed that the paper was leaked on Darknet.

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) under fire due to alleged irregularities regarding the NET and NEET exams, the central government on Saturday changed its Director General. Pradeep Singh Kharola, a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, would replace Subodh Kumar Singh as the agency's chief at an additional charge until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the following: Assignment of additional charge of the post of Director General, National Testing Agency, Ministry of Education to Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola. IAS (KN:85) (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the government said in a notification.

Notably, the centre has also formed a high-level panel led by former ISRO chairperson K Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

The two key decisions came at a time when the NDA government, led by PM Narendra Modi, is under pressure due to alleged irregularities in the conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations.