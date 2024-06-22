 Who is Pradeep Singh Kharola, new DG of NTA amid NEET, NET exams controversy? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
Who is Pradeep Singh Kharola, new DG of NTA amid NEET, NET exams controversy?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2024 10:06 PM IST

NTA DG Subodh Kumar Singh has been put on "compulsory wait" in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) till further orders.

Pradeep Singh Kharola has been given additional charge as director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Subodh Kumar Singh, the previous NTA DG, has been removed and placed on "compulsory wait" in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) amid controversy over exam irregularities.

Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed new DG of NTA.(ANI)
Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed new DG of NTA.(ANI)

The government has cancelled the UGC-NET even as there are allegations of paper leak in NEET-UG as well and demand for its cancellation. On Friday, the government announced postponment of CSIR-UGC NET also.

ALSO READ- Centre replaces NTA chief amid NEET row, Pradeep Kharola to helm exam body

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said earlier that the "top leadership" of NTA is under scrutiny for alleged irregularities in the NEET and NET exams. However, he denied any paper leak in the CSIR-UGC NET, which was postponed.

ALSO READ- NEET row: Who is prime suspect Sikandar Yadvendu? All you need to know

What is NTA?

The National Testing Agency (NTA), established in November 2017 under the Indian Societies Registration Act, 1860, is an autonomous body tasked with conducting various entrance examinations for admissions to higher educational institutions. NTA conducts exams such as NEET, JEE, CTET, GATE, GPAT, GMAT, CAT, UGC-NET and CSIR-UGC NET.

The agency is chaired by an eminent educationist appointed by the education ministry, currently chaired by Pradeep Kumar Joshi, a former chairman of UPSC.

ALSO READ- Cong's ‘damage control’ jab at Centre's anti-cheating law amid NEET row

Who is Pradeep Singh Kharola?

• Pradeep Singh Kharola, a 1985 batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre, was appointed the head of Air India in November 2017.

• During Kharola's tenure, the government failed in its first attempt to privatise Air India, Mint reported.

• In 2019, Kharola was appointed as the new civil aviation secretary.

• From 2022, he is serving as the chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

• Kharola has been assigned additional charge of the testing agency till appointment of a regular incumbent.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

