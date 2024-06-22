Cong's ‘damage control’ jab at Centre's anti-cheating law amid NEET row

The Congress on Saturday slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government's decision to implement a law to prevent the use of unfair means in competitive examinations. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.(ANI)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the law—the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024—was implemented after several "scams" and termed it a move to “damage control.”

Several opposition political parties and student associations, including the Congress, have held protests across the country over alleged irregularities in medical entrance exams NEET-UG and the UGC-NET.

Amid this row and reports of paper leaks, the Centre on Friday enforced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The law aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations and entails provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to ₹1 crore for offenders.

The law was passed by the Parliament in the Budget session, which concluded on February 10 earlier this year.

On Saturday, Ramesh claimed that while the law was needed but added that it deals with question paper leaks and other irregularities after they have occurred.

“On Feb 13 2024, the President of India gave her assent to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means), Bill, 2024,” Ramesh wrote on X. “Finally, just this morning the nation has been told that this Act has come into force from yesterday, that is June 21, 2024. Clearly this is damage control to deal with the NEET, UGC-NET, CSIR-UGC-NET and other scams.”

He added: “This law was needed. But it deals with leaks after they have occurred. More important are laws, systems, processes, and procedures to ensure that leaks don't happen in the first place.”

The law comes amid a massive row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of medical entrance exam NEET and UGC-NET.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and petitions in several high courts and the Supreme Court.

The Opposition has demanded a probe under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge. Some leaders have also demanded the removal of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the disbanding of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

On its part, the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced the formation of a high-level committee to review the functioning of the NTA.

Opposition leaders on exam row



Several opposition leaders have criticised the Modi government over alleged irregularities in the prestigious exams.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule alleged on Saturday that the central government had failed completely.

“It is a complete failure of the government of India because, with so much technology, I can't seem to understand why there are so many glitches every time there's a competitive exam. Students and parents work very hard to cross this big milestone of their lives. If they are going to get cheated like this, it's very unfortunate and the government has failed us,” Sule told ANI.

She added: "We are going to raise this issue in Parliament. The government is on the backfoot on many issues..."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha also demanded to abolish the National Testing Agency which conducts the entrance examinations. He also accused the BJP of of making false stories to "save the accused"

“Dharmendra Pradhan gives a clean chit and later pretends that there are some irregularities. What happened in Gujarat? In Haryana, in a BJP minister's school, 6 children from that centre are on the topper list, so there is an uproar over NEET in the whole country and in such a situation the Union Education Minister should resign, and NTA should be abolished…” Jha said.