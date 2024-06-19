Centre cancels UGC-NET after reports of ‘integrity of exam being compromised’

The Centre on Wednesday announced cancellation of the UGC-NET examination following prima facie indications that integrity of exam compromised.



To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled," the education ministry said in a statement.



“A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) for thorough investigation in the matter,” the ministry added.



UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar had said that around 81 per cent of over 11.21 lakh registered candidates had appeared for the NET exam in 317 cities of the country.



The UGC-NET is an examination to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.



The UGC-NET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. UGC NET exam was conducted on June 18 in 317 cities across the country(Santosh Kumar)

The examination is conducted twice every year (June and December). To regularize the UGC-NET examination cycle, the NTA with the concurrence of UGC is conducting UGC NET June 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country.

Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET.

The development comes amid controversy around the NEET exam, which is facing allegations of irregularities.



On the NEET exam, the education ministry said,"In the matter pertaining to the NEET(UG) Examination-2024, the issue related to grace marks has already been fully addressed. As regards certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. Government will take further action, on receipt of this report."

“Government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/organization found to be involved in this matter will face strictest action,” the ministry added.