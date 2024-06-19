 UGC NET 2024: Over 9 lakh candidates take June exam, answer key to be released next on ugcnet.nta.ac.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
UGC NET 2024: Over 9 lakh candidates take June exam, answer key to be released next on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita
Jun 19, 2024 05:29 PM IST

Along with the UGC NET June answer key, the NTA will also release the question papers and candidates' recorded responses.

A total of 9,08,580 candidates appeared for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET June 2024 examination, the National Testing Agency has informed. The examination for Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD degree was held in two shifts on Tuesday, June 18, and the provisional answer key will be shared next.

UGC NET June 2024 answer key awaited (HT file)
UGC NET June 2024 answer key awaited (HT file)

Along with the UGC NET June answer key, the NTA will also release the question papers and candidates' recorded responses. All these will be available for download on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

To download the UGC NET answer key, the candidates need to use their application number and date of birth as login credentials.

In Pics | Students appear for UGC NET June 2024 examination

This time, a total of 11,21,225 candidates registered for the UGC NET examination, of whom 4,73,484 took the examination in the first shift while 4,35,096 appeared in the second shift. An overall attendance of 81 per cent was recorded in the June examination, up from 73.6 per cent in December last year, the NTA has informed.

Of the total candidates registered for the examination, 6,35,587 were female, 4,85,579 were male and 59 were third gender candidates, the agency said.

After releasing the provisional answer key of the UGC NET June examination, the NTA will provide a brief window during which the candidates can submit their objections, if any, by paying a non-refundable fee.

The feedback of the candidates will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts and if found valid, the answer key will be revised and updated in its final version.

The UGC NET final answer key is likely to be released along with or after the announcement of the result.

How to download UGC NET answer key 2024

  1. Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Open the UGC NET June 2024 answer key, question paper or responses download link, as required.
  3. Provide the requested login information.
  4. Submit it and download the UGC NET provisional answer key.

