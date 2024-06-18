UGC NET 2024 Exam Live: NTA UGC NET June Shift 1 begins, updates here
UGC NET 2024 Exam Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the UGC NET June Exam 2024 Shift 1 at various exam centres across the country. UGC NET exam for 83 subjects is being conducted in a single day in two shifts. The first shift commenced at 9.30 am and will conclude at 12.30 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm....Read More
The exam city was released on June 7, 2024. The application process was started on April 20 and ended on May 15, 2024.
The candidates are required to report at the Examination Centre two hours before the commencement of the examination to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time. The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination.
The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.
