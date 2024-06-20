 ‘UGC-NET paper leaked on Darknet’: Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on cancellation of exam | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘UGC-NET paper leaked on Darknet’: Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on cancellation of exam

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2024 08:46 PM IST

'UGC-NET paper leaked on Darknet': Education minister on cancellation of exam

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday revealed that the UGC-NET examination paper was leaked on Darknet, leading to its cancellation.

“Soon after it was clear that the UGC-NET question paper on Dark Net matches the original question paper of UGC-NET, we decided to cancel the examination,” Pradhan said at a briefing.

The Education ministry on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-NET examination, held in June and December every year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as assistant professors, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (X/ANI)
Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (X/ANI)

News / India News / 'UGC-NET paper leaked on Darknet': Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on cancellation of exam
