NEET-UG row: Two teachers in Maharashtra questioned by Anti-Terrorism Squad

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)'s Nanded unit detained two teachers in Latur and questioned them about their connection to the NEET-UG exam irregularities, as reported by news agency PTI. NEET-UG case: Two teachers in Maharashtra detained by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ANI Photo)

The two teachers run a private coaching centre in Latur district and one of them also teaches at a government school. They were detained on Sunday and let go after questioning. They will be called again if required by the ATS, an official told PTI.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read more: NEET 2024 Row Live Updates: CBI registers FIR over alleged irregularities in UG exam

The Centre on Saturday announced that the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam would be handed over to the CBI, after students protested all over the country about the matter.

The government has also postponed the NEET-PG exam while the investigations are ongoing.

The CBI teams will also head to Bihar and Gujarat to investigate a “larger conspiracy” surrounding the 2024 NEET-UG exam, HT reported.

Read more: NEET-UG row: SC accepts plea by 10 Meghalaya students for retest

So far, the Bihar police have arrested 13 people in relation with the paper leak case. According to an HT report, 6 more people from Deoghar are also being questioned. Two of them, named Chintu and Sikander Yadvendu, have been identified as a prime suspects in the case.

The Centre has shunted out National Testing Agency director general Subodh Kumar Singh and replaced him with Pradeep Singh Kharola.

The 7-member committee, led by ISRO former chairman Dr K. Radhakrishnan, will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months.

Read more: NEET UG Re-test: Students in Rajkot hold massive protest over re-exam, say achieved marks with hard work

Students have been protesting across India due to alleged irregularities in the competitive examinations.

The opposition hit out at the government, with the Congress alleging that the education system has been "ruined" under the Modi government.