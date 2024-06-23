What is NEET PG and why did the centre postpone it? Explained

NEET PG 2024 Postponed: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) has been postponed. The test, which was scheduled to be held today, June 23, has been deferred as a “precautionary measure” and a new date will be announced later, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) announced on Saturday, a day ahead of the scheduled date for the 2024 edition of the postgraduate medical entrance examination. All you need to know about the NEET PG examination and why it has been postponed(Hindustan Times)

Also read: NEET-UG row: Centre hands over probe to CBI, shunts NTA chief | 10 point

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Why NEET PG 2024 has been postponed?

Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding some of the biggest examinations in the country – NEET UG for undergraduate medical admissions, UGC NET for JRF, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD degree and CSIR NET for JRF, Assistant Pfoessorship and PhD admissions in Science subjects –the Ministry of Health has decided to review the process of conducting the NEET PG examination.

“Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination for medical students,” it said.

It should also be mentioned that a day before the exam was cancelled, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which conducts the NEET PG examination, cautioned that fraudulent persons were trying to dupe candidates on social media saying they could provide questions in exchange for money.

“NBEMS has registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for their attempt to befool NEET-PG aspirants in the name of providing questions of NEET-PG 2024 for a considerable sum of money,” the board said on Friday. It also warned the candidates that direct or indirect indulgence in any such activities will be “appropriately dealt with”.

However, unlike UGC NET, there is no official statement yet regarding a paper leak in NEET PG. The UGC NET examination was cancelled after it was found that the paper was leaked on Darknet, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced earlier this week.

What is NEET PG and NBEMS?

NEET PG is a national-level entrance examination for admission to all post MBBS DNB courses, post MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses and NBEMS diploma courses offered by medical colleges across the country.

The NBEMS, under the Health Ministry, is responsible for conducting postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations in approved specialities leading to the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB), respectively.