UGC NET June 2024 exam cancelled, Education Ministry says integrity of exam may have been compromised

UGC NET June 2024 Cancelled: The Ministry of Education on Wednesday cancelled the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2024, after intelligence reports suggested irregularities in the conduct of the examination. The test for Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD degree courses will be held later, it added.

The ministry said that the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation.

According to the data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, 9,08,580 candidates appeared for the test on Tuesday (June 18).

In a press release, the Education Ministry said that a day after the exam was held, the UGC received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) that the integrity of the exam might have been compromised.

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately," the ministry said.