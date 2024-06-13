SC allows cancellation of NEET results for 1563 candidates, re-exam to be held

NEET Result 2024: The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday accepted the centre's proposal to hold a re-test and cancel the result of 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2024). Disposing of a petition that challenged the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to award compensatory marks to the candidates of six centres due to lost time, the top court also allowed the proposal to cancel the existing scorecards of the affected candidates. NEET Result 2024 row Live Updates. NEET 2024 result cancelled for candidates who were awarded grace marks (By HT Photographer Santosh Kumar)

The NEET re-examination for the 1,563 affected candidates is likely to be held on June 23, and the Supreme Court was told that those who do not wish to take it will be considered, and their original scores, without the grace marks, will be considered.

The NTA informed that the re-test results will likely be declared before June 30, and the undergraduate medical counselling will begin on July 6.

The court also issued a notice regarding petitions raising alleged malpractices in the conduct of the NEET exam and tagged it with petitions coming up on July 8. One of the petitions was filed by Physicswallah CEO Alakh Pandey.

The NEET UG result announced on June 4 was widely disapproved by parents and students. Many demanded a probe and re-examination, alleging that the paper was leaked at some centres where students received high scores.

Many also complained about the inflation of marks for students who were awarded compensatory marks due to time loss.

In a previous hearing, the Supreme Court commented that the scantily of the exam was affected and the National Testing Agency must provide answers.

Though the NTA denied allegations of paper leak the, the integrity of the test was not compromised; it constituted a high-power committee to revisit the decision to award grace marks to the candidates of the six centres.

The agency announced last week through a press conference that the award of grace marks was decided by considering a previous Supreme Court judgement in which some candidates faced a similar issue of time loss. The agency, however, did not provide the exact formula it used.

(With inpits from Abraham Thomas)

