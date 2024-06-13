NEET 2024 News Live: Centre proposes re-test for 1563 candidates who were given grace marks

NEET 2024 News Live: The Supreme Court of India had issued notice to the centre and the NTA on a petition for the cancellation of the NEET UG result (PTI File Photo)

NEET 2024 News Live: The Centre has proposed a re-test for 1563 candidates and for those who do not wish to appear, their original marks (without award of grace marks) will be taken into consideration. The Supreme Court will hear today three petitions seeking to cancel the NEET UG 2024 test and conduct of a retest due to alleged anomalies in the grant of grace marks, Live Law has reported....Read More

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India had issued notice to the centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a petition for the cancellation of the NEET UG result and noted that the sanctity of the medical entrance examination has been affected.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to produce the original records of a student who has alleged she is yet to get her NEET result.

Students, parents and educators are concerned over the NEET UG 2024 exam results. Few students scored 718 and 719 marks, and some scored 720 marks to become toppers, which was possible because NTA decided to award grace marks to them.

In a press conference conducted last week, NTA’s Director-General pointed out that the decision to give grace marks was taken as per a committee's recommendation. It added that those candidates were affected by time loss due to the distribution of wrong question papers and/or torn OMR sheets.

Another four-member committee has been formed to review the issue. The agency said a final decision, including the possibility of a re-examination, will be made after the committee submits a report, which is likely within a week.

NTA also released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) and answers along with it to clarify the allegations and concerns regarding the conduct of the exam, rewarding of marks, compensatory marks and more.

