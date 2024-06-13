NEET 2024 News Live: Centre proposes re-test for 1563 candidates who were given grace marks
NEET 2024 News Live: The Centre has proposed a re-test for 1563 candidates and for those who do not wish to appear, their original marks (without award of grace marks) will be taken into consideration. The Supreme Court will hear today three petitions seeking to cancel the NEET UG 2024 test and conduct of a retest due to alleged anomalies in the grant of grace marks, Live Law has reported....Read More
Earlier, the Supreme Court of India had issued notice to the centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a petition for the cancellation of the NEET UG result and noted that the sanctity of the medical entrance examination has been affected.
Meanwhile, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to produce the original records of a student who has alleged she is yet to get her NEET result.
Students, parents and educators are concerned over the NEET UG 2024 exam results. Few students scored 718 and 719 marks, and some scored 720 marks to become toppers, which was possible because NTA decided to award grace marks to them.
In a press conference conducted last week, NTA’s Director-General pointed out that the decision to give grace marks was taken as per a committee's recommendation. It added that those candidates were affected by time loss due to the distribution of wrong question papers and/or torn OMR sheets.
Another four-member committee has been formed to review the issue. The agency said a final decision, including the possibility of a re-examination, will be made after the committee submits a report, which is likely within a week.
NTA also released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) and answers along with it to clarify the allegations and concerns regarding the conduct of the exam, rewarding of marks, compensatory marks and more.
NEET 2024 News Live: Details on the petitions raising alleged malpractices in the conduct of NEET UG 2024
NEET 2024 News Live: On petitions raising alleged malpractices in the conduct of the NEET exam, the court issued a notice and tagged it with petitions coming up on July 8. One of the petitions included the one filed by Physicswallah CEO Alakh Pandey.
NEET 2024 News Live: Decision to conduct re-test suggested by a four-member panel
NEET 2024 News Live: The decision to conduct a re-test for the candidates who were given grace marks was suggested by a four-member panel constituted by the Ministry of Education
(Inputs from Abraham Thomas)
NEET 2024 Live Updates: SC disposes petition challenging award of grace marks by NTA in NEET-UG 2024
NEET 2024 Live Updates: SC disposes petition challenging award of grace marks by NTA in NEET-UG 2024 by accepting the recommendation by Centre giving the option of re-test to 1563 candidates who were awarded grace marks for loss of time during the examination held on May 5.
NEET 2024 Live Updates: Results of re-test will likely be pronounced before June 30
NEET 2024 Live Updates: NTA informed that results of the re-test will likely be pronounced before June 30, 2024, to facilitate the counselling process from July 6, 2024.
NEET 2024 Live Updates: NTA to conduct the re-test most likely on June 23, 2024
NEET 2024 Live Updates: The SC allowed the NTA to conduct the re-test most likely on June 23 and cancel the scorecards of those 1563 candidates who opt to appear. For those who do not wish to appear, their original scorecards (without the grace marks) shall be considered.
NEET 2024 Live Updates: Centre proposes re-test for 1563 candidates who were given grace mark
(Inputs from Abraham Thomas)