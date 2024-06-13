 NEET UG result 2024: 1,563 candidates' grace marks cancelled, can take re-exam, Centre to Supreme Court | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
NEET UG result 2024: 1,563 candidates' grace marks cancelled, can take re-exam, Centre to Supreme Court

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2024 12:05 PM IST

Supreme Court allowed NTA to conduct the re-test, which will most likely be on June 23, and cancel scorecards of the 1563 candidates who opted to appear.

The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of petitions challenging the award of grace marks by the NTA in the NEET-UG 2024 by accepting the Centre's recommendation to give 1,563 candidates an option of re-testing for loss of time during the examination held on May 5.

Students stage a protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination results and demand re-examination, in Kolkata on Monday.&nbsp;(saikat paul)
Students stage a protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination results and demand re-examination, in Kolkata on Monday. (saikat paul)

The Supreme Court allowed the NTA to conduct the re-test on June 23 and cancel the scorecards of the 1,563 candidates who would opt to appear. For those who do not wish to appear, their original scorecards (without the grace marks) will be considered.

The NTA informed the court that the re-test results will likely be pronounced before June 30 to facilitate the counselling process starting on July 6.

On petitions raising alleged malpractices in the conduct of the NEET exam, the court issued a notice and tagged it with petitions coming up on July 8. One of the petitions included the one filed by Physicswallah CEO Alakh Pandey.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

News / India News / NEET UG result 2024: 1,563 candidates' grace marks cancelled, can take re-exam, Centre to Supreme Court
