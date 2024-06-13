NEET-UG results: Messy process leaves medical aspirants anxious, parents seek solutions

Mumbai: The release of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) results has left many students and their families grappling with disappointment and stress. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for over 2.4 million students on 4 June, 10 days ahead of schedule, coinciding with the 2024 general election results. Sixty-seven students achieved All India Rank (AIR) 1, with the highest score of 99.997129%. The NEET cut-offs for all categories also increased this year, with 1,316,628 students qualifying out of the total, most of whom are top scorers, thereby impacting admissions to government seats. Students protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET UG 2024 results. Representational Image(Nitin Sharma)

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has forced my child to seek help from a psychologist due to the mess in the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG). This is the first time I saw my son very disappointed despite scoring 630 out of 720 marks in the examination," said a Mumbai-based parent who wished to remain anonymous. "Last year, the cut-off for government seats was around 585 marks, but this year, with these scores, he will have to struggle to get admission even in a private college."

The parent added, "In frustration, my son was not ready to talk with any of the family members for at least a week after the result. After consulting the psychologist finally, he broke down and started talking to us."

Dr Priti Vyas, another Mumbai-based parent, is facing a similar situation at home. "After the results, my son locked himself in his room. We are all tense, but we continuously talk to him and try to motivate him. He gets angry when we suggest admission at a private college, arguing that he never prepared to attend a private college or deemed university," Dr Vyas explained.

With daily updates on NEET from various media sources, students are becoming more stressed and prone to overthinking. "This is a very difficult situation for both parents and students. Everyone is trying to cope with it. Now, we are preparing him for out-of-state or out-of-Mumbai colleges, but this is very challenging for us," Dr Vyas added.

Sandesh Sawant, a parent of a girl student, highlighted the multiple sources of stress for both students and parents: "We are facing several levels of stress. First is financial; we were expecting our daughter to secure admission in a government college, but now we have to consider a deemed university, which is much more expensive. The second level of stress is psychological; my daughter and many other students were shocked by the grace marks awarded to some students. It seems like students who put in less effort are getting admission to good colleges, while we have to fight for a seat."

Sawant also mentioned the significant efforts made by family members to alleviate the stress on students and further added, "If the NTA decides to conduct a re-examination, it will be very challenging for the students to refocus on their studies. Therefore, we are demanding that the government publish the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets of all students who qualified for this examination. This transparency will help clear all doubts in the minds of students and parents."

Sudha Shenoy, an activist in medical education, pointed out the students' stress and how parents are trying to solve the issue. "We filed a petition in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court seeking justice in this alleged scam. This has never happened since the NEET was started in the country. This is having a huge mental impact on students and parents. With this petition, we are demanding that all OMR sheets should be published on the portal with the marks."

Parents from Mumbai have now filed petitions in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India to address their demands.