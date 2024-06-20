UGC NET 2024 Cancellation 2024 Live: Latest developments, update on new date, reactions and more
UGC NET June 2024 Cancelled Live: The June edition of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) has been cancelled, and the date for the re-test is awaited. Announcing the UGC NET exam cancellation, the Ministry of Education on Wednesday said that the integrity of the examination might have been compromised and it has been decided to hold the exam again. Information regarding the fresh exam will be shared separately, it added....Read More
The ministry has also handed the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.
A total of 9,08,580 candidates appeared for the test on Tuesday (June 18), which was held for Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD degree.
The new UGC NET June exam date and other details will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Follow this live blog for all the latest developments on the UGC NET June exam cancellation.
UGC NET Cancelled 2024 Live: A total of 11,21,225 candidates had registered for the UGC NET June exam, of whom 9,08,580 appeared for it. An attendance of 81 per cent was registered in the test, up from 73.6 per cent recorded in the December 2023 edition of the exam.
