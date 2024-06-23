NEET-UG 2024: Why grace marks were awarded? Bihar Economic Offences Unit reveals reason

NEET-UG 2024: The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) reported that the digital locks on National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (undergraduate) or NEET-UG exam question paper boxes malfunctioned at various examination centres. These locks were meant to open automatically before exams, but many failed, causing the boxes to be opened manually and delaying question paper distribution. These delays were compensated by awarding grace marks. NEET-UG 2024: Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), students wing of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters staged a protest against recent scam in NEET and UGC-NET exam in front of Asutosh College in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

ALSO READ- NEET-UG: CBI files FIR over alleged irregularities; probe teams to go Bihar, Guj

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

At three centers in Bahadurgarh, Haryana—Vijaya School, SR Century School, and Hardayal Public School—two sets of papers were hastily distributed due to these delays. One set was later retrieved, and candidates were given an additional 30 minutes and grace marks, though only those at Hardayal Public School received the grace marks, India Today reported.

Manual unboxing, which involves two locks managed by the NTA's center observer and the sensor superintendent, is typically video-recorded by NTA.

Follow- NEET 2024 Row Live

NEET-UG 2024: What is the controversey?

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5 in OMR (pen and paper) mode, faced allegations of discretionary grace marking, irregularities, including cheating and impersonation. Opposition parties and student groups have demanded a retest.

The Bihar EOU last month arrested 13 people, including prime suspect Sikandar Yadavendu, in connection with the alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024 exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Bihar Police also detained six people from Jharkhand's Deoghar district in connection with the case on Saturday.

ALSO READ- Modi 3.0 rocked by back-to-back exam controversies: Which tests face scrutiny?

Grace marks taken away, these students get option to take retest

To address the grace marking issue, on Sunday, the NTA conducted NEET-UG 2024 retest for 1,563 students who were awarded the marks.

An unprecedented 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which had added to the concerns.

Centre has removed NTA director general Subodh Singh and handed over the investigation to the CBI. The Union education ministry also established a seven-member panel to review the NTA's functioning and recommend exam reforms.

The CBI has filed an FIR regarding the alleged irregularities, officials confirmed on Sunday.