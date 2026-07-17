MH-60R Seahawk delivered to India, 2 more on the way: All about ace chopper central to US defence ties

In a big boost to the India-US defence partnership, another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter has been delivered to the Indian Navy. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor called it an "excellent news" for the India-US partnership, saying the advanced platform would strengthen maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. This US Navy handout photo released by US Central Command Public Affairs shows an MH-60R Sea Hawk taking off of the flight deck on May 19, 2026. (AFP)

The MH-60R Seahawk was delivered to the Indian Navy in Kochi last week, with two more helicopters expected to arrive this week, the US embassy in India said on Friday.

Sharing the announcement on X, Gor wrote, "Excellent news for our growing U.S.-India defense partnership! Great to see this advanced capability strengthening maritime security and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The US Embassy in India said another MH-60R Seahawk, developed by Lockheed Martin, had been delivered to the Indian Navy at Kochi last week.

“Another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter touched down on Indian shores! Developed by @LockheedMartin, this highly equipped helicopter was delivered to the @IndianNavy at Kochi last week, with two more arriving this week. Thrilled to see the U.S.-India defense partnership growing stronger.”