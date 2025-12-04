India, US sign $946-million deal for sustainment of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. Details

India has signed a defence deal with the US for a sustainment package of the Indian Navy’s MH-60R Seahawk helicopter fleet, in a significant boost in defence cooperation between New Delhi and Washington. India and US now have an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter sustainment package deal in place(REUTERS File)

The announcement was made through X by the US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, which said the deal (worth $946 million or ₹7,995 crore) would make both nations “safer and prosperous”.

"Great news in our defence relationship with India. India's Ministry of Defence signed a sustainment package for its 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, developed by Lockheed Martin. This 946 million dollar package will enhance the Indian Navy's maritime capabilities, build interoperability with the U.S. and regional partners, and make both our nations safer and more prosperous," the post read.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the the agreement aims to improve long-term operational readiness, strengthen interoperability with US forces, and enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

It will also help India establish local maintenance infrastructure, reduce reliance on foreign service providers, and integrate helicopters more effectively into maritime operations, it added.

About the MH-60R Seahawk helicopters

India purchased the MH-60R Seahawk helicopters under a Foreign Military Sales agreement in 2020 and has inducted approximately 15 aircraft to date.

The MH-60R Seahawk is a multi-role maritime helicopter capable of performing anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue operations, surveillance, and ship-based missions.

The MH-60R is equipped with long-range sensors and compatible weapons that enhance India's ability to detect submarines, protect sea lanes, support carrier groups and respond to maritime threats.

For surface missions, the helicopter can carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, lightweight torpedoes, and machine guns, supported by advanced radar and electro-optical systems to identify and engage hostile surface targets.

Its anti-submarine warfare systems include dipping sonar, sonobuoys, multi-mode radar and the Mk-54 torpedo.

Often called the "Romeo," the MH-60R Seahawk is used by the US Navy and partner nations worldwide, serving as a versatile platform for surveillance, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and warship-based missions.

It was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2021, and the first squadron, INAS 334, was commissioned at INS Garuda in Kochi.