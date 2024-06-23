NEET UG re-exam for 1563 candidates today, check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG re-examination for 1563 candidates who were affected by time loss today, June 23. The re-exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Admit cards have already been issued on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The result of the NEET re-exam is tentatively scheduled for June 30, 2024. NEET UG re-exam for 1563 candidates today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

This year, the UG medical entrance test was held on May 5 for more than 24 lakh candidates, and the result was declared on June 4.

Six candidates emerged as toppers of the NEET UG exam with a score of 720 and two have gone up to 718 and 719 marks due to the compensatory marks that led to a massive uproar.

The NTA clarified that 1563 candidates from six centres were distributed wrong question papers, and a few candidates got torn OMR, due to which they had less time to attempt the exam and a decision was taken to award them compensatory marks for the lost time.

The issue was challenged in the Supreme Court after which the centre decided to cancel the grace marks and hold the test again.

The result of those affected candidates who do not wish to appear for the re-examination, will be declared based on their actual marks (without compensation/grace marks), it said.

Several national-level competitive examinations are under fire amid allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities. The centre has formed a high-level committee headed by former ISRO chief Dr K. Radhakrishnan to ensure a smooth, transparent and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA is responsible for holding NEET UG and other competitive exams such as the UGC NET, which has been cancelled, and the CSIR NET, which has been postponed.

A day after the June edition of the UGC NET exam was held for over 9 lakh candidates, the Education Ministry cancelled it fearing the integrity of the examination might have been compromised. Later, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed the test was called off after reports revealed a paper was leaked on Darknet.

On Friday (June 21), the NTA postponed the CSIR NET examination due to 'unavoidable circumstances' and 'logistic issues'. The test was scheduled between June 25 and 27.

Most recently, the centre announced a postponement of the NEET PG examination in view of the recent alleged irregularities in the conduct of the competitive examinations.

The three exams will be held again and dates will be announced in due course of time.