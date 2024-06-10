NEET Result 2024 Controversy Live: Pleas in SC seeks re-exam, challenges grace marks

NEET Result 2024 Controversy Live Updates: Amid a widespread cry to cancel the medical entrance examination NEET UG 2024 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court of India challenging the National Testing Agency's (NTA) decision to award grace marks to around 1,600 students. The petitioners have also requested the top court's directions to scrap the results and hold the test again, Live Law has reported. ...Read More

There is growing dissatisfaction among students and parents regarding this year's undergraduate medical entrance examination. Some students got 718 and 719 marks, and some scored 720 marks to become toppers, which was possible because of NTA’s decision to award grace marks to them.

In a press conference last week, NTA’s Director-General pointed out that the decision to give grace marks was taken as per a committee's recommendation. It added that those candidates were affected by time loss due to the distribution of wrong question papers and/or torn OMR sheets.

Another four-member committee has been formed to review the issue. The agency said a final decision, including the possibility of a re-examination, will be made after the committee submits a report, which is likely within a week.

Meanwhile, Opposition politicians, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, and Sanjay Singh of the Aam Admi Party, have taken a dig at the government over the NEET exam controversy. Rahul Gandhi, in a social media Post, said that he would be the voice of the students in the Parliament and raise issues related to their future.

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu—a state that has a long history of opposing the national-level medical entrance examination (NEET)— has reiterated that his party was the first to foresee its disadvantages.

Get all the latest developments related to the NEET exam controversy below: