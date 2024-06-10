NEET Result 2024 Controversy Live: Pleas in SC seeks re-exam, challenges grace marks
NEET Result 2024 Controversy Live Updates: Amid a widespread cry to cancel the medical entrance examination NEET UG 2024 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court of India challenging the National Testing Agency's (NTA) decision to award grace marks to around 1,600 students. The petitioners have also requested the top court's directions to scrap the results and hold the test again, Live Law has reported. ...Read More
There is growing dissatisfaction among students and parents regarding this year's undergraduate medical entrance examination. Some students got 718 and 719 marks, and some scored 720 marks to become toppers, which was possible because of NTA’s decision to award grace marks to them.
In a press conference last week, NTA’s Director-General pointed out that the decision to give grace marks was taken as per a committee's recommendation. It added that those candidates were affected by time loss due to the distribution of wrong question papers and/or torn OMR sheets.
Another four-member committee has been formed to review the issue. The agency said a final decision, including the possibility of a re-examination, will be made after the committee submits a report, which is likely within a week.
Meanwhile, Opposition politicians, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, and Sanjay Singh of the Aam Admi Party, have taken a dig at the government over the NEET exam controversy. Rahul Gandhi, in a social media Post, said that he would be the voice of the students in the Parliament and raise issues related to their future.
MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu—a state that has a long history of opposing the national-level medical entrance examination (NEET)— has reiterated that his party was the first to foresee its disadvantages.
Students protest near Education Ministry
Members of Left-affiliated students' unions held a protest near the Education Ministry, news agency PTI has reported. Read more here.
DMK was the first to foresee the hazards, says MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalim posted on X on Sunday that his party was the first to foresee the hazards of NEET and undertook a large-scale campaign against it.
“After coming to power, we constituted a High-Level Committee headed by Justice A.K. Rajan to study the impact of NEET-based admission process. The Committee's report, based on extensive data analysis and inputs from students, parents, and the public, has been published and shared with various State Governments to expose NEET's anti-poor and anti-social justice nature,” he said.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a bill seeking the exemption of the state from the medical entrance examination and it is awaiting the President's approval.
Why grace marks were awarded?
The NTA said around 1,600 candidates from six centres were given wrong question papers and two to three candidates got torn OMR sheets, which resulted in the loss of time. The concerned candidates went to the High Court requesting for re-exam or compensatory marks. A committee of experts was formed to look into the issue, which recommended that they (students) should be compensated for time loss.
Rahul Gandhi on NEET exam controversy: I will be your voice in parliament
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG exam, saying he would be the voice of the students inParliament and raise issues related to their future.
“Narendra Modi has not even taken oath yet and the scam in NEET exam has devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families. 6 students from the same exam centre top the exam with maximum marks, many get such marks which are technically not possible, but the government is continuously denying the possibility of paper leak," he said on Sunday, ahead of Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony. More on this story here.
AAP's Sanjay Singh on NEET controversy:
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday slammed the central and state governments for paper leaks, changing answer sheets and cheating in various recruitment and competitive exams. He said that first, the question papers of various recruitment exams were leaked continuously, followed by the matter of changing the answer sheet of the PCS (J) exam, and now anomalies in the NEET exam have been exposed. Read more here.
Petition in Supreme Court to cancel NEET results
According to Live Law, petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court of India challenging the grace marks awarded to around 1,600 students. The petitioners have also caught the top court's directions to scrap the results and hold the test again, Live Law has reported.