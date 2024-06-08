NEET Result 2024 Live: Will NEET UG be conducted again? Here's what NTA said in press conference

NEET Result 2024 Live Updates: Amid growing demands for the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2024) result, the Education Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) today addressed a press conference to elaborate on issues such as many candidates securing higher marks and a larger number of candidates getting the top rank....Read More

Addressing the media, the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed that a four-member high power committee is looking into the issue of about 1,600 candidates from six centres and a further step – including re-examination – will depend on the recommendations made by them.

Medical aspirants and the general public have voiced their dissatisfaction with the ongoing controversy around the NEET UG result declared on June 4, with some of them demanding the exam be cancelled and a re-test is held.

Catch all the latest updates from the Education Ministry's press conference on the NEET UG exam below: