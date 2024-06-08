NEET Result 2024 Live: Will NEET UG be conducted again? Here's what NTA said in press conference
Amid growing demands for the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2024) result, the Education Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) today addressed a press conference to elaborate on issues such as many candidates securing higher marks and a larger number of candidates getting the top rank.
Addressing the media, the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed that a four-member high power committee is looking into the issue of about 1,600 candidates from six centres and a further step – including re-examination – will depend on the recommendations made by them.
Medical aspirants and the general public have voiced their dissatisfaction with the ongoing controversy around the NEET UG result declared on June 4, with some of them demanding the exam be cancelled and a re-test is held.
NEET Result 2024 Live Updates: Delhi HC seeks NTA's stand on plea concerning NEET answer key
NEET Result 2024 Live Updates: The Delhi High Court sought the National Testing Agency's stand on a petition filed by an NEET-UG candidate raising grievance regarding a question that had two correct answers in the answer key.
NEET Result 2024 News Live: Issue limited to 6 centres, integrity of exam not compromised
The issue was limited to six centres out of the 4,750 and around 1,600 out of the 24 lakh candidates. The integrity of the exam throughout the country was not compromised, the NTA chief said.
NEET Result 2024 News Live: 6 candidates became toppers due to compensatory marks
NEET Result 2024 News Live: Six candidates have emerged as toppers of the NEET UG exam with a score of 720 and two have gone up to 718 and 719 marks due to the compensatory marks, the NTA chief said. He clarified that these marks are not because of the number of correct and incorrect answers given by them but due to the scale formula.
NEET Result 2024 News Live: What NTA said about conducting exam again
NEET Result 2024 News Live: Answering a question on whether the NEET UG exam will be held again anywhere in India, the NTA clarified that any further decision will depend on the recommendations of the high power committee set up to re-examine the issues raised by the candidates. The committee is expected to submit its report in seven days, it said.
NEET Result 2024 News Live: Around 1,600 candidates were affected due to wrong paper, torn OMR sheet; committe recommended compensatory marks
Around 1,600 candidates from six centres were distributed wrong question papers and two to three candidates got torn OMR due to which they had less time to attempt the exam.
Our instructions are that if the exam starts late, full time should be given to the candidates, which has happened in most centres, but at some centres, the exam was conducted in such a way that they did not get enough time. The concerned candidates went to the Hon'ble High Court requesting for re-exam or compensatory marks.
We replied to the HC that we have formed a committee of experts to look into the issue of time loss which recommended that they (students) should be compensated for time loss.
– NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh
NEET Result 2024 News Live: 61 candidates got top rank due to revision of answer key
This year, the candidates raised certain issues, such as higher marks and many toppers. As the answer key was revised, 44 candidates got marks from 715 to 720, and the number of toppers also increased to 61, the NTA DG said.
NEET UG Result 2024 News Live Updates: Inflation of marks, 67 toppers among core issues raised by candidates
Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam NEET have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.
The NTA, however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres were some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.
(Source: PTI)
NEET UG Result 2024 News Live Updates: Panel to submit report in 7 days
The move to set up this high-power committee comes amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing first rank in the exam.
"The panel headed by a former UPSC chairman will submit its recommendations within a week and the results of these candidates might be revised," NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh said at a press conference.
"The awarding of grace marks has not impacted the qualifying criteria of the exam and the review of results of the affected candidates will not impact the admission process," he added.
(Inputs from PTI)
NEET Result 2024 News Live Updates: Education ministry sets up panel to review various issues
NEET Result 2024 News Live Updates: Amid growing demands for cancellation of the NEET UG result, the education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday.