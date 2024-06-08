NEET UG results 2024: Demands for probe and re-examination growing, here is what Netizens are saying

Medical aspirants and the public across the country have voiced their dissatisfaction with the ongoing controversy around the NEET UG 2024 results that were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 4, 2024. Many are demanding the cancellation of the NEET UG 2024 results that were declared and a thorough investigation into the allegations of discrepancies in the conduct of the examination. (Mushtaq/ht)

Many are demanding the cancellation of the NEET UG 2024 results that were declared and a thorough investigation into the allegations of discrepancies in the conduct of the examination.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had issued clarifications regarding the concerns raised by the candidates who attempted the NEET-UG 2024 examination. The agency mentioned that an easier exam, a surge in registrations, a question with two correct answers, and grace marks due to a loss of examination time are some of the factors that can be attributed to the reasons behind students getting higher scores in the examination.

Also Read: Why the number of toppers in NEET UG results was so high this year, NTA explains through an official notification

However, the students' fraternity and public are not satisfied with the response by the NTA and are demanding the cancellation of the exam. Calling the release of NEET UG 2024 result a scam, Congress has demanded that issues related to the NEET exam should be re-examined and the complaints should be resolved. An investigation should be done under the supervision of the Supreme Court and if any discrepancy is found in the test then the test should be conducted again, are the demands made by Congress.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has come out in support of the medical aspirants and demands justice and transparency for all affected students.

Also Read: HC seeks NTA's stand on plea concerning NEET answer key

Also Read: Maharashtra seeks nixing of NEET-UG exam, parents demand halt to admissions, CBI probe

The Calcutta High Court has sought a response from the NTA regarding alleged irregularities in the NEET UG exam this year.

Students and student organisations staged a protest against the NTA demanding more transparency and the cancellation of the exam.

“There should be CBI investigation into NEET scam and also in the interest of students and public there should be a reexamination of NEET,” says Vinay Kumar G B, Founder of InsightsIAS on X.

“The loss of examination time was ascertained and such candidates were compensated with marks based on their answering efficiency and time lost, as per the mechanism/ formula established by the Hon’ble Apex Court, vide its judgment dated 13.06.2018 in W.P. 551 of 2018. 1563 candidates were compensated for the loss of time and the revised marks of such candidates vary from -20 to 720 marks. Amongst these, the score of two candidates also happens to be 718 and 719 marks respectively due to compensatory marks,” said the NTA about the grace marks, in an official press release.

Candidates had raised concerns regarding the number of toppers this year, to which NTA replied by saying that out of the 67 candidates who got 720/720 marks, 44 are on account of the revision in one Answer Key of Physics and 06 are on account of compensatory marks for loss of time.