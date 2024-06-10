NEET exam marred by corruption, anomalies: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday slammed the central and state governments for paper leaks, changing answer sheets and cheating in various recruitment and competitive exams. He said that first the question papers of various recruitment exams were leaked continuously followed by the matter of changing the answer sheet of PCS (J) exam and now anomaly in NEET exam has been exposed. AAP MP Sanjay Singh (second from left) addressing media persons in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT)

Singh expressed these views while talking to media persons at the Circuit House in Prayagraj shortly after taking a dip in Sangam and paying his obeisance at Bade Hanuman Ji temple.

Sanjay Singh accused the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission of being the centre of corruption and said that rigging in a judiciary exam is a matter of grave concern. “Corruption has happened brazenly in the NEET exam. Multiple candidates of a coaching centre have got full 720 marks and it is unclear as to how 718 and 719 marks have been awarded. In NEET exam, four marks are deducted for not answering a question and five marks are deducted for a wrong answer. In such a situation, 718, 719 marks cannot be obtained, but it has been awarded in NEET exam this time,” he claimed.

AAP MP said that with the anomaly in the NEET exam, the future of 24 lakh youth has been pushed into darkness. In one and a half years, one and a half crore youth have become victims of rigging in different examinations. Out of these, 60 lakh youth are from Uttar Pradesh. AAP will protest in the state on Tuesday against the anomaly in NEET exam. In the proposed AAP state executive meeting in Noida on June 13, there will be a detailed discussion against frequent irregularities in different examinations, he shared.

Singh said that in the AAP conference in Lucknow set to take place on June 20 also, there will be a discussion on the irregularities in the examinations. Even after all these incidents, if the government does not seriously take action, my party will protest on a large scale, he added.

Singh said that the government cannot provide jobs to the youths and that it is filing cases against them.

Taking a dig at the results of the Lok Sabha elections-2024, he said, Modiji was claiming to cross 400, but the public has dismissed these expectations by giving him just 240 seats. “After the counting of votes, the Bharatiya Janata Party is unable to accept the results. This is the reason that BJP members, enraged with the victory of a Dalit from Faizabad seat, are abusing the people of Ayodhya. The opposition was not just fighting the BJP, but the government agencies as well. Now the BJP leaders are hell-bent on proving the Prime Minister to be God,” he alleged.