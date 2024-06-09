Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi over NEET ‘scam’: ‘Will raise in Parliament’

Congress leader and MP-elect Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) saying he would be the voice of the students in the Parliament and raise this issue at the earliest. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Students sparked nation-wide outrage with the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination, with claims of marks inflation in the medical entrance test this year.

While speaking about the NEET issue, Rahul Gandhi posted on X he will Congress' poll promise of freeing students from the issue of paper leaks, and that the party has made a “robust plan” to battle this problem.

Raul Gandhi wrote, “Narendra Modi has not even taken oath yet and the scam in NEET exam has devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families. 6 students from the same exam centre top the exam with maximum marks, many get such marks which are technically not possible, but the government is continuously denying the possibility of paper leak.”

“Congress had made a robust plan to deal with this 'paper leak industry' which is being run in collusion with the education mafia and the government machinery. In our manifesto, we had pledged to free the students from paper leak by making a law,” he said.

Vowing to raise this issue in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, “Today, I assure all the students of the country that I will become your voice in Parliament and strongly raise the issues related to your future. The youth have expressed confidence in INDIA - INDIA will not allow their voice to be suppressed.”

Noting tremendous rank inflation this year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared 67 students the toppers of the NEET-UG 2024 exam. This sparked massive protests by students and their families, raising demands for re-examination and re-evaluation of papers.

Students alleged that grace marks were awarded to hundreds of students from particular exam centres. However, NTA said that grace marks were allotted to students over loss of time at the centres and wrong question.

In view of the allegations, the Ministry of Education established a committee to review the grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates. It must be noted that the NEET exam only had two toppers in 2023 and one in 2022.