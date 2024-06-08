Panel to look into the issue of grace marks to NEET candidates, results to be revised if required, says NTA

The Ministry of Education held an official press conference to address the growing concerns of students and stakeholders regarding the NEET UG 2024 results. NEET 2024 Result News Live Updates Medical aspirants and the public across the country expressed dissatisfaction with the NEET UG 2024 results that the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared on June 4, 2024. (By HT Photographer Santosh Kumar)

Medical aspirants and the public across the country expressed dissatisfaction with the NEET UG 2024 results that the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared on June 4, 2024.

At the press conference, Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General of NTA, informed the education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam. The committee will submit a report in a week and accordingly, a decision will be made.

"The panel headed by a former UPSC chairman will submit its recommendations within a week and the results of these candidates might be revised," NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh said at the press conference

Many students, parents and educators are demanding the cancellation of the NEET UG 2024 results that were declared and a thorough investigation into the allegations of discrepancies in the conduct of the examination.

“ Out of 24 lakh students problem happened only for 1600 students so the integrity of the exam was not compromised,” mentioned the DG NTA.

Several NEET aspirants have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres were some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

