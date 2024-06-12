 Delhi HC issues notice to NTA over the petitions of NEET 2024 applicants alleging foul play | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi HC issues notice to NTA over the petitions of NEET 2024 applicants alleging foul play

ANI |
Jun 12, 2024 05:31 PM IST

Entrants have raised issues such as leakage of question papers, awarding compensatory marks and anomalies in the questions of NEET 2024.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a batch of petitions filed by NEET aspirants. Aspirants have raised the issue of leakage of question papers, awarding compensatory marks and anomalies in the questions of NEET 2024. A large number of petitions are pending before different High Courts.

The bench noted that there are three broad issues namely Paper leakage, grace/compensatory marks awarded, and anomaly in the questions.(ANI)
The bench noted that there are three broad issues namely Paper leakage, grace/compensatory marks awarded, and anomaly in the questions.(ANI)

ALSO READ: NEET UG result 2024: NTA answers FAQs, responds to queries regarding compensatory marks calculation

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has issued a notice to NTA and listed the matter on July 5. Advocate Gauhar Mirza and Suriti Chaudhary submitted before the court that there are absolute irregularities.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

During the matter, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta appeared and submitted that there are multiple petitions in seven High Courts.

"We are seeking transfer of those petitions to the Supreme Court. The court may accommodate the time so we may file a transfer petition in the Supreme Court," the SG said.

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2024 results: PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey files PIL, calls grace marks ‘arbitrary’

He also submitted some matters that were listed on July 8 before the Supreme Court. "We (NTA) are in the process of filing of transfer petition," he said.

The counsels for petitioners submitted, "Let them file a reply. That can be treated as a reply before the Supreme Court."

The bench noted that there are three broad issues namely Paper leakage, grace/compensatory marks awarded, and anomaly in the questions.

There are petitions that have been filed before the Delhi High Court raising these issues.

ALSO READ: NEET: Demanding re-exam, Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha hands memorandum to dist admin

Shreyanshi Thakur, Mohd. Florez, Keya Azad, Adarsh Raj Gupta, and Anavadya V have moved the Delhi High Court seeking different prayers. They have sought a direction to declare the arbitrary grace marks illegal and award equal marks to all questions to all those who didn't attempt the impugned wrong questions.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Chandrababu Naidu CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Delhi HC issues notice to NTA over the petitions of NEET 2024 applicants alleging foul play
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On