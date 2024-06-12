Delhi HC issues notice to NTA over the petitions of NEET 2024 applicants alleging foul play
Entrants have raised issues such as leakage of question papers, awarding compensatory marks and anomalies in the questions of NEET 2024.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a batch of petitions filed by NEET aspirants. Aspirants have raised the issue of leakage of question papers, awarding compensatory marks and anomalies in the questions of NEET 2024. A large number of petitions are pending before different High Courts.
ALSO READ: NEET UG result 2024: NTA answers FAQs, responds to queries regarding compensatory marks calculation
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has issued a notice to NTA and listed the matter on July 5. Advocate Gauhar Mirza and Suriti Chaudhary submitted before the court that there are absolute irregularities.
During the matter, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta appeared and submitted that there are multiple petitions in seven High Courts.
"We are seeking transfer of those petitions to the Supreme Court. The court may accommodate the time so we may file a transfer petition in the Supreme Court," the SG said.
ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2024 results: PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey files PIL, calls grace marks ‘arbitrary’
He also submitted some matters that were listed on July 8 before the Supreme Court. "We (NTA) are in the process of filing of transfer petition," he said.
The counsels for petitioners submitted, "Let them file a reply. That can be treated as a reply before the Supreme Court."
The bench noted that there are three broad issues namely Paper leakage, grace/compensatory marks awarded, and anomaly in the questions.
There are petitions that have been filed before the Delhi High Court raising these issues.
ALSO READ: NEET: Demanding re-exam, Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha hands memorandum to dist admin
Shreyanshi Thakur, Mohd. Florez, Keya Azad, Adarsh Raj Gupta, and Anavadya V have moved the Delhi High Court seeking different prayers. They have sought a direction to declare the arbitrary grace marks illegal and award equal marks to all questions to all those who didn't attempt the impugned wrong questions.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Chandrababu Naidu CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.