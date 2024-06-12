Delhi HC issues notice to NTA over the petitions of NEET 2024 applicants alleging foul play

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a batch of petitions filed by NEET aspirants. Aspirants have raised the issue of leakage of question papers, awarding compensatory marks and anomalies in the questions of NEET 2024. A large number of petitions are pending before different High Courts. The bench noted that there are three broad issues namely Paper leakage, grace/compensatory marks awarded, and anomaly in the questions.(ANI)

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has issued a notice to NTA and listed the matter on July 5. Advocate Gauhar Mirza and Suriti Chaudhary submitted before the court that there are absolute irregularities.

During the matter, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta appeared and submitted that there are multiple petitions in seven High Courts.

"We are seeking transfer of those petitions to the Supreme Court. The court may accommodate the time so we may file a transfer petition in the Supreme Court," the SG said.

He also submitted some matters that were listed on July 8 before the Supreme Court. "We (NTA) are in the process of filing of transfer petition," he said.

The counsels for petitioners submitted, "Let them file a reply. That can be treated as a reply before the Supreme Court."

There are petitions that have been filed before the Delhi High Court raising these issues.

Shreyanshi Thakur, Mohd. Florez, Keya Azad, Adarsh Raj Gupta, and Anavadya V have moved the Delhi High Court seeking different prayers. They have sought a direction to declare the arbitrary grace marks illegal and award equal marks to all questions to all those who didn't attempt the impugned wrong questions.