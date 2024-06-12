NEET-UG 2024 results: PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey files PIL, calls grace marks ‘arbitrary’

Alakh Pandey, founder of competitive examination preparation startup PhysicsWallah, urged the Supreme Court to investigate alleged discrepancies in all-India medical entrance examination NEET-UG 2024. Alakh Pandey filed a public interest litigation requesting the court to appoint an independent committee to probe the matter after the National Testing Agency (NTA) awarding grace marks to over 1,500 NEET-UG 2024 candidates. Alakh Pandey talking about the NEET 2024 exam and filed a public interest litigation requesting the court to appoint an independent committee.

In a statement released by PhysicsWallah, Alakh Pandey said that there is a need for a detailed investigation to check for any irregularities in the process and result of the medical competitive exam. Calling for a re-examination, he also expressed confidence in the judicial process to deliver justice for the students affected.

Alakh Pandey's petition also questioned the NTA's decision to award grace marks as “arbitrary” and is based on representations from about 20,000 students showing that about 70 to 80 marks have been awarded in grace marks randomly to at least 1,500 students, his lawyer said.

This comes as another NEET candidate filed a petition challenging the award of grace marks to compensate for alleged loss of time during the exams. The petition argued that “normalization formula” to award grace marks can only extend to the number of questions that may be left unanswered concomitant to the loss of time.

NTA and the Education ministry announced the formation of a four-member committee to review results of over 1,500 candidates on June 8 who were awarded “grace marks” to compensate for the “loss of time” while appearing for this year's NEET exam.