When will Nirmala Sitharaman present Union Budget 2024? Expected dates

With the Narendra Modi-led NDA government taking charge, all eyes are now on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2024 in July, following the volatility the stock markets saw amid the exit polls and election results. A view of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building

So when will the full year Union Budget be presented? The timing of the opening session of Parliament is a topic of great interest.

The new Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 and end on July 3.

The finance minister presented an interim budget on February 1. This interim budget is a temporary budget until the new government takes office. It usually avoids major policy announcements or changes.

The newly elected government presents a full budget for the financial year in July, detailing the new government’s economic policies, expenditures, and revenue plans for the entire fiscal year.

Reports had suggested that the government may prefer a session split by a recess, with the motion of thanks in the first part and the budget presented in the second, according to the sources quoted by the financial daily.

Now that the Lok Sabha session seems to have been split into two parts, the first may consist of the pro-tem speaker administering the oath of office to the newly elected MPs during the first two days.

The second part of the session may commence on July 22, with the presentation of the Union Budget 2024. The session will continue until August 9, consisting of 15 sittings, an ET report has said.

