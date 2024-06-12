First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24, conclude on July 3: Kiren Rijiju

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 for oath or affirmation of the newly elected members and will conclude on July 3, Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday. The new Parliament building in New Delhi. (File)

The first three days of the session will see the newly elected leaders taking oath or making affirmation of their membership of the Lok Sabha and electing the Speaker of the House.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27 and is likely to outline the new government's roadmap for the next five years.

"First session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24/6/24 to 3/7/24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected members, election of Speaker, President's address and discussion thereon," Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

Kiren Rijiju added that the 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will also commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to introduce his council of ministers to Parliament after the President's address on June 27.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is expected to see an aggressive opposition trying to corner the NDA government on various issues. The prime minister will respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in both the Houses of Parliament.

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Radha Mohan Singh, who has been re-elected for the seventh time, was expected to be picked as the pro tem Speaker on the third day of the session.

The full Union Budget is expected to be presented on July 22. On February 1, an interim Budget was presented ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this summer.

The last session of the 17th Lok Sabha (Budget session) was held between January 31 and February 10, 2024.

Lok Sabha had 274 sittings in which 202 Bills were introduced and 222 bills were passed. Rajya Sabha had 271 sittings, in which 31 Bills were introduced and 220 bills were passed. In total 221 Bills were passed by both the Houses and became Acts, during the term of the 17th Lok Sabha.